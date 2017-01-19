Reno Aces to get new video display | RecordCourier.com

Greater Nevada Field will feature significant improvements in 2017, including a new high-definition video board and ‘monster display’ ahead of the Reno Aces and Reno 1868 FC regular seasons, both clubs announced today.

The displays will be designed, manufactured and installed by Daktronics (NASDAQ-DAKT) of Brookings, S.D. The new HD video board will replace the previous display, coming in three times larger than the original board. The new video board will measure more than 37 feet high by 45.5 feet wide. New to Greater Nevada Field will be a long monster display directly underneath the main video board, running along the left-field wall. The monster display will measure more than 7 feet high by 205 feet wide.

Both displays will feature a 15HD pixel layout to provide crisp, clear imagery with wide angle viewing to appeal to every seat at Greater Nevada Field.

“Each year we focus on how to build a greater experience for our community,” said Aces and 1868 FC president Eric Edelstein. “I’m proud that the Simon Family has shared this vision and agreed to fund these improvements for the betterment of Greater Nevada Field and all of Northern Nevada.”

Both displays feature variable content zoning, meaning the displays can each show one large image or be sectioned into multiple zones to show a variety of live video, instant replays, statistics, animations and sponsorship messages.

“This is an exciting project as the Reno Aces and Reno 1868 FC look to introduce a large, unique display to their outfield,” said Brady Jacobsen, Daktronics sales representative. “This innovative application will make for a really engaging presentation that really can’t be found anywhere else. We’re looking forward to seeing the displays installed and making an impact this year and for years to come.”

The Simon Family will provide the funding for the overall cost for both video board displays, estimated at $1.1 million.