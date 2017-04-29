Redwine to coach wrestling at Carson | RecordCourier.com

Nick Redwine, a well-known name in the Northern Nevada wrestling community, has been named the new head wrestling coach at Carson High School.

Redwine takes over for Keith Shaffer, who resigned after leading Carson to the Sierra League championship. Shaffer, a Douglas High School graduate, resigned after being asked to take on more responsibility at his church.

"It was a tough decision," Shaffer said. "I enjoyed the season and working with the kids. There just wasn't enough time in the day to do both things. Nick will do a really good job. He was a significant part of our success last season."

And, hiring Redwine keeps continuity in the program.

"We are thrilled to bring Nick in as our new head wrestling coach," Carson athletic director Blair Roman said. "He has made a big impact on the program the last three or four years as an assistant, and that experience will serve him well in heading up the program now.

"He's highly respected by our current team members and we feel strongly he will do a nice job of carrying on the tradition of our wrestling program at Carson High."

Redwine is being assisted by Nick Schlager, Justin Barlow and Clint Treadway.

"I'm excited," Redwine said. "It's good for the kids because they won't have to get used to a new coach."

The Senators lost state champs Sheldon Miller and Brandon Basa to graduation as well as Nathan Mersino and Jarod Butler. Abel Carter's status is still up in the air, but with a possible football scholarship or baseball scholarship looming, he might not wrestle as a senior. All five reached the state tournament this past season.

Seniors Jesse Case (170) and Kyle Rudy (132) are the top returnees. Rudy qualified for state after finishing third in regionals. Case just missed out on state last year, finishing fourth. Senior Darryll Heyward, who wrestled 152s last season, is also due to return.

"We are set up pretty well from 145 to 220," Redwine said. "I've been over to the middle school and talked to the coaches, and the freshmen coming in are really good. Some of the lower-weight kids could be in the varsity lineup.

"We have a pretty good group of kids. We don't have anybody as talented as Brandon or Sheldon. We have started an off-season weight program two days a week. I think we are going to be solid."

Redwine has also enlisted the help of Terri Basa to help with fundraising for the program.

Redwine is working on the schedule right now for both the varsity and JV squads.

One of his biggest goals is to bring back the Capitol City Duals. The event has been on a two-year hiatus because it took the school too long to find a replacement for Tim McCarthy. Fallon has hosted a dual-meet event the past two years.

"I've talked to Jeff Tomac from Reno and I've sent out inquiries to other 3A and 4A coaches," Redwine said. "We need at least five other schools to commit before we could have it. That way everybody gets five duals in. It would be the first week of the season."

In the past, McCarthy, in accordance with other coaches, would wrestle one or two Sierra League foes and the results would count in the regular-season standings.

Redwine is also trying to choose between the Reno TOC, the Cody Louck Invitational in Winnemucca and the Tim Brown Memorial Tournament in Sacramento.

"The Tim Brown tournament is a smaller version of the Sierra Nevada Classic," Redwine said. "There are a lot of good teams/wrestlers. If we go there, we have to give up the TOC or the Cody Louck because of missed class time."

The new coach also wants to put together a better junior varsity schedule.

"We may start sending JV to some lower level (non 4A) varsity tournaments like Lovelock, Fallon or Fernley," he said. "Too many of our (local JV) tournaments there would be just three wrestlers in a weight class. You win a match, and then a lot of our kids wrestled each other. That didn't help us at all."