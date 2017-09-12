Recalling Tigers’ football past

More than 50 years of Douglas High School football memories stood at midfield Friday evening when five men were inducted into the school's Football Hall of Fame.

Bill Shaw (1964 graduate), Spike Agosta (2005), Jeff Nady (2008), Frank Pitts (1992) and Jeff Booth (1990) were inducted during a ceremony prior to the kickoff of the Tigers' non-league game against Spanish Springs on Keith Roman Field.

Those memories included some big games:

■ Agosta rushed for a school single-season record 1,881 yards as a senior and was named Sierra League Offensive Player of the Year. Agosta made sure to "thank the big fellas up front" for helping set that record, which fell in the 2004 regular season-ending 41-0 win at Keith Roman Field over arch rival Carson. No. 20 ran for 238 yards and three TDs against the Senators. One year before, he played for a Douglas team that went 11-1.

■ Nady was a first-team all-region and all-state player who played defensive tackle, tight end and punter for the Tigers' 2007 Sierra League championship team. He had 10 sacks that season (17 for his career) and delivered two big puts that led directly to key safeties during an 8-3 season. Nady is now a graduate assistant on the Wolf Pack coaching staff.

■ Pitts, a three-year varsity lineman, and Booth were teammates on a 1989 Douglas team that rallied at home to beat Reno, 18-12. Booth, from his quarterback position, directed back-to-back touchdown drives in the fourth quarter, scoring on a 24-yard run to start the comeback and setting up the game-winning score with a 35-yard pass.

■ Shaw, who went on to practice law in Northern Nevada (and served as a law clerk to Nevada Supreme Court Justice John Mowbray), played fullback and linebacker for a 1963 team that went 6-1-2 (with five shutouts) and finished second in the Northern A league (Douglas had an enrollment of 192 students). The highlight came in the season opener when the Tigers beat AA Fallon, 14-0, a game in which Shaw ran for the first TD. His touchdown run helped the Tigers earn a 6-6 tie against eventual league champion Yerington.