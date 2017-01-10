Rally lifts Falcons’ girls past Serpents | RecordCourier.com

Grace Bonafede scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds Friday night to lead the Sierra Lutheran High girls basketball team to a 47-44 win at home against Mineral County in a Western 1A game.

Sierra Lutheran (1-0 league, 6-5 overall) rallied back from a 26-20 halftime deficit and surged out front with a 19-9 run through the third quarter.

Clare Davison added 11 points and six assists, while Brynna Hansen finished with seven points and eight rebounds for the Falcons.

The Serpents from Hawthorne are now 9-5 overall (2-1 league).

Due to weather-related postponements, Sierra Lutheran had its game at Pyramid Lake moved to Feb. 8 and a home date with Virginia City moved to Jan. 25.

COLEVILLE

The Coleville girls dropped a pair of league games over the weekend, 43-40 at home against Pyramid Lake on Friday and 63-16 against Mineral County in Hawthorne on Saturday.

Pawahnee Minder scored 18 points and Karla Gutierrez 12 for the Wolves on Friday against Pyramid Lake. Gutierrez connected on three 3-pointers and Minder grabbed 10 rebounds. Mary Castellon also had 11 rebounds for the Wolves.

Coleville (0-2, 2-8) led 34-28 at the end of three quarters before the Lakers rallied back.

Minder had eight points and nine rebounds the next night against the Serpents.