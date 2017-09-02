Raiders pull away from Tigers, 34-6

This one was a virtual dead heat for 35 minutes. The Douglas Tigers just weren't able to hang on the rest of the way Friday night when Reed surged a 34-6 non-conference football victory in Sparks.

Reed scored 27 points on four straight possessions over a span of eight minutes bridging the third and fourth quarters to break up what had been a one-point struggle for the better part of three quarters. Running back Josiah Schmidt accounted for three touchdowns — throwing for two and rushing for another — to help Reed (2-0 overall) offensively against the stubborn Tigers.

Douglas (0-2) only trailed 7-6 at halftime, thanks to an 8-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Hunter Hickey to Devon Ryan in the second quarter.

Reed extended its lead to 14-6 in the final minute of the third quarter when Schmidt threw a 3-yard touchdown on fourth down to Eric Schmitz-Moran (first-team all-region defensive end in 2016).

Schmidt scored on a 3-yard run early in the fourth quarter, then quarterback Cameron Emerson threw touchdown passes of 26 and 62 yards to help the Raiders pull away in a rematch of teams that met in the Northern 4A Region semifinals last year (47-7 Reed win).

Douglas plays its home opener Friday against Spanish Springs.