Pop Warner Tigers win three of four games

Douglas Pop Warner hosted four home games at Stodick Park on Friday while the Junior Varsity division team traveled to Carson City to play against the Senators on Saturday.

The Tiny Mites kicked off the Friday home games with a game full of excitement and positive memories as they hosted the Carson City Senators. After the game Coach Josh Bilotta said of the team's performance: "The team played hard against Carson and came out firing on all cylinders. The offense was led by Hector Sanchez and the defense held steadfast all night led by Shane Wayson and Lucas Simpson up the middle."

The Mitey Mites played a tough game at home with a 21-0 victory against the Reno Grizzlies. Coach Allen Peake said: "The offense overcame a strong defense and like all year the defense held the line."

The Junior Pee Wee Tigers played a hard fought game, only to see the Reno Wolfpack stage a fourth quarter comeback that led to a 18-12 victory. Coach Danny Thorton said: "Lost a close hard fought battle, we made one mistake more than the Wolfpack, but great experience for us as a team. We will learn from this and get better because of it."

The Pee Wees ended the Friday night games with a 29-0 victory over the Reno Wolfpack. Coach Dan Brocket said about the game and different experiences: "Lots of smiles Friday night as our athletes had another great game. Working together as a team we were able to put ourselves into position to allow a couple linemen the opportunity to run the ball, something they soon won't forget."

The Junior Varsity team traveled to Carson City and came away with a 34-0 victory against the Senators. Coach Darren Daniels said: "The team battled against an always tough Carson to come away with win number six. We changed gears this week at practice and focused on depth of all of our players and, boy, did it show. There were several players who had a breakout game this week. No matter what we throw at our players they are eager and willing to learn."

Douglas Pop Warner offers full contact football and cheerleading for boys and girls ages 5 to 14. Pop Warner features the Heads Up Football safety program and stresses fun, safety, participation and scholastics for the athletes. The participants will have a life changing experience as they learn more about themselves and learn teamwork, discipline, commitment, sportsmanship, physical fitness and scholarship.