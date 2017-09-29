Pop Warner Tigers win on road

Douglas Pop Warner football prepared for a week away from home as all of the teams had Sagebrush Empire League games that took them on the road to Sparks to face the Spanish Springs Cougars and Reed Raiders.

The Junior Pee Wee Tigers started the weekend Friday night when they defeated the Spanish Springs Cougars, 26-0. After the game coach Danny Thorton said of the team's performance: "Most complete game of the season! The boys were excellent on both sides of the ball tonight."

The Tiny Mites showed their Tiger Pride and played a game full of excitement and positive memories on Saturday morning when they played against the Sparks Cougars. Coach Josh Bilotta said: "Good game and played well on both sides of the ball. Bryanna Peake and Michael Pina led the defense and Richard Johnson, Jeffrey Kimbrell were strong on the offensive line."

The Mitey Mites had a midday game against the Spanish Springs Cougars in a game that earned them a 40-0 victory. Coach Allen Peake said after the game: "Defense stood their ground and offense pass and run could not be stopped."

The Pee Wee Tigers were in Sparks with an impressive 33-0 victory as they played against the Reed Raiders. Coach Dan Brocket said about the team and their performance this season: "The hard work and dedication our players bring to every practice during the week shows on game day. It's great to see all the hard work pay off with outstanding victories. As a community we are truly blessed to have today's youth learning to be tomorrow's leaders."

The Junior Varsity finished the weekend with a 38-0 win against the Reed Raiders. Coach Darren Daniels said: "Once again our defense took control of the game and held the Raiders to no points. We were able to make long sustained drives and our offensive line created a lot of space that gave our running backs lots of room to run and our QB a lot of time to throw the ball."

Visit http://www.douglaspopwarner.com, call Jim Valentine 781-3704 or email to dpwtigers@hotmail.com for more information about Douglas Pop Warner.