Pop Warner playoffs set for tonight

Douglas Pop Warner football teams have continued to work hard these past two weeks as they prepared for postseason play, with their goals set on Snow Bowl appearances to be played at Douglas High School.

Sagebrush Empire Pop Warner quarterfinal games will be played tonight at Stodick Park and the undefeated Pee Wee division Tigers will play a semifinal. The Douglas Junior Varsity level team is also undefeated this season.

The Snow Bowl games will be played on Nov. 4 at Douglas High.

The Junior Pee Wee team played at home in week seven (Oct. 13) in a 19-0 victory against the Sparks Raiders. After the game Coach Danny Thorton said: "Defense played a great game! Our offense started a little slow, but came alive in the second half."

In week eight (Oct. 20), the Junior Pee Wees played at home in the Sagebrush Empire quarterfinals in a tough game against the Sparks Raiders that ended in a 22-13 loss. Thorton had the following to share after the game: "Raiders had a great game plan. The boys battled hard to tie it up in the third, but they made one more play than we did."

The Mitey Mites played a hard-fought game at home in week seven as they lost 21-19 to the Sparks Raiders in a game that came down to the wire. Coach Allen Peake said: "Hard fought game that came up a little short against a team that has not given a score this entire season. This was a very even match-up and the team now knows what they can do to win next time."

The Pee Wees hosted Hawthorne and came away with a 38-0 win in week seven. Coach Dan Brockett said about the performances the 15 athletes have all given this season: "This team is awesome. We as coaches are so proud of this team. Our athletes don't get a break; they truly play four quarters of football and have dominated their league."

In week seven, the Tiny Mites hosted the Fallon Greenwave at Stodick Park in a game that was full of excitement and positive memories. After the game coach, Josh Bilotta said: "The team played hard against Fallon and came out firing on all cylinders. The offense was led by Hector Sanchez and the defense held stead fast all night led by Shane Watson and Lucas Simpson up the middle."

In week eight the Tiny Mites played their final game at Stodick Park as they hosted the Sparks Raiders. Coach Bilotta said afterward: "The team played their final game of the season and came out strong and shut down the Sparks Raiders.

The offensive line, led by Marcus Elliott, had a big night opening holes for the backs, Sanchez, Brown, Campos and Aguayo. The defense was led by Maximus Minter and Kayden Narcho up the middle. They held the line to open up tackles for the rest of the defense, led by Liam Wyatt."