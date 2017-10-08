Pop Warner picks up wins

Douglas Pop Warner continued to work hard this past week as they prepared for four home games as well as an away game that had the PeeWee team traveling to play against the Fallon Greenwave.

The Tiny Mites played memorable game on Friday as they hosted Reno Miners in their first home game.

"The team played their home opener and did not disappoint the home crowd. The offense was sparked by a strong effort from Carter Oakes and Xavi Estrada. The defense held the miners in check all night. They were led by Kole Macintire and Mychael Villalobos-Balles," said coach Josh Bilott.

The Mitey Mites played at home on Friday evening with a hard fought victory that ended in with a final score of 34-0 against the.

"This was a hard fought win to the end, great work by the defense to hold the line," said coach Allen Peake about how well the team played.

Junior PeeWee played at home with an impressive victory against the Carson Senators by the score of 25-7.

"Fast start by the boys tonight," said coach Danny Thorton. "Great play on both sides of the ball! Few things to cleanup for next week, but it was great to get this win against Carson."

The Junior Varsity team ended the Friday night with an a hard fought victory against the Reno Miners, 34-13.

"The team had a very physical battle against the Reno Miners," said coach Darren Daniels. "I was very happy with the way we played a full 4 quarters and dealt with adversity. Every week players are stepping up and playing all out with a "never quit" mentality. This next week we battle our long time rival Carson on Saturday at Carson's Governor's Field."

The PeeWees ended the week's games for Douglas Pop Warner as won on the raod against the Fallon Greenwave, 33-0.

"The hard work and determination our athletes put into every practice shines on game day. Great Job Tigers," said coach Dan Brockett.

Home games are played Fridays at Stodick Park.

Visit http://www.douglaspopwarner.com, call Jim Valentine 781-3704 or email to dpwtigers@hotmail.com for more information about Douglas Pop Warner.