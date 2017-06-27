Ponderosa Ridge Run on Saturday | RecordCourier.com

Runners and hikers will face an added challenge Saturday during the 43rd annual Ponderosa Ridge Run from Spooner Summit to Kingsbury.

In addition to the altitude, a heavy winter has left snow patches, with some running water and mud on the 9.5-mile trail.

The race starts at 10 a.m. from the Spooner Summit Maintenance Station on Highway 50. The fire access trail finishes at the end of Andria Drive off Kingsbury Grade.

The course starts at an elevation of 7,300 feet and climbs almost 2,000 feet in the first 4½ miles to its summit near Genoa Peak.

Rick Gentry set the course record of 1 hour, 1 minute and 23 seconds in 1986. Gentry was an elite runner who competed collegiately at Troy State in Alabama and later ran on a national level.

Patrick Voss, a cross country standout at Douglas High School, won last year's race at age 14. Andrea King of Zephyr Cove is the defending women's champion.

A $2 donation is asked from participants. Registration is only taken on race day.

Survivor ribbons and refreshments will be waiting runners at the end of the race.

The course features steep hills and no aid stations.

Call Austin Angell at 530-541-5224 for information.