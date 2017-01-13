Plans start for fishing derby | RecordCourier.com

Plans have begun for the 28th annual Kids’ Fishing Derby, which will be held June 3-4 at Lampe Park.

The derby is held free for girls and boys ages 3-12, who have opportunities to fish in four time slots on Saturday and three on Sunday. Last year’s event attracted more than 1,200 youngsters.

A key part of the derby are the community businesses, organizations and individuals who provide sponsorship assistance and to volunteers who help set up, tear down, registration, help on the river, fish cleaning, retail sales, food and more. Business banners that are hung during the derby’s two days are available for purchase.

Board members for the 2017 derby include Tyler Creel, president; Tiffany Ellis, vice-president; John Adams, treasurer; and Heather Gertsch, secretary. Committee members are Sam Salvillo, Bob Ellis, Steve Hamilton, Paul Hernandez, Stu Hill, Bobbi Lyon, Guy Martin Sr., Mike Mazza, Lauro Ramirez-Lonero, Luke Ramm and Melissa Strazi.

Call Creel at 775-230-2844 or write Hamilton at sctawhamilton@aol.com for more information.

Line Drive U now open

Line Drive University has opened for its 2017 baseball season.

The facility is located at 2577 Nowlin Road near Johnson Lane and is open Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. It is also open on weekends from noon until 5 p.m.

Line Drive U is open to the public and offers coin-operated baseball and softball batting cages, as well as team and individual practice areas.

Call 267-3331 for information.

Girls softball program sign-ups continue

Registration for the 2017 Carson Valley Fastpitch season will continue later this month.

Sign-ups are Jan. 21 from noon-2 p.m., Jan. 25 from 6-8 p.m. and Jan. 28 from noon-2 p.m. at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center.

Participants must pre-register on the organization’s website — carsonvalleyfastpitch.com — and new players are required to provide birth certificate copies along with payment to one of the registration sessions.

The registration fee is $85 for players ages 4-6 and $90 for players ages 7-and-older.

A maximum rate of $160 is charged per family. A $10 discount is being offered for anyone making payment on Saturday.

The age divisions are 6U, 8U, 10U, 12U, 14U, 16U and 18U. Eligibility is based on a player’s age as of Dec. 31, 2016.

Contact Patti Snyder at 265-6447 (pattisnyder88@aol.com) or Melissa Strazi at 775-291-3763 (Melissa.strazi@gmail.com) for information.

La Russa to appear at Aces luncheon

Former Oakland Athletics manager Tony La Russa will speak at the Reno Aces’ Hot Stove Luncheon on Jan. 30 at 11:30 a.m. at Harrah’s in Reno.

The event is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Reno.

La Russa, a 2014 Hall of Fame inductee and current Diamondbacks advisor, will be part of a baseball panel discussion moderated by broadcaster Ryan Radtke.

Tickets are available to Aces full-season and 35-game members for $19. Call Denis O’Grady at 775-334-4700 for information.

Roberts to speak at Dolan dinner

The University of Nevada baseball team will hold the 33rd annual Bobby Dolan Baseball Dinner on Jan. 19 at the Reno Ballroom. The guest speaker is Dave Roberts, manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers and 2016 National League Manager of the Year.

The event will begin at 4:30 p.m. with the VIP reception, followed by a 5:30 p.m. social hour and dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $150 per person and $1,500 for a table of 10. Additionally, a VIP package for a table of 10 including a private reception with Dave Roberts is available for $2,500.

Call 682-6901 or visit https://goo.gl/WhuLxI for details to reserve tickets.

Roberts, who was also named the Sporting News’ Manager of the Year, led the Dodgers to a 91-71 record and the team’s fourth consecutive National League West title in his first season leading the team in 2016. He is the 10th skipper in Dodgers history and the fourth to play for and manage the team.

The event raises funds that support Wolf Pack baseball. Coach T.J. Bruce guided the Pack to a 37-24 record and Mountain West championship game berth last season.