Personal best marks highlight conference meet for Douglas | RecordCourier.com

Despite overcast and blustery conditions on Tuesday, the Douglas High track and field team produced no less than 53 personal best performances during its season home opening three-way Northern 4A conference meet.

Sophomore Nathan VanWegener's first career victory and lifetime best time of 16.30 in the 110-meter high hurdles was just one of the highlights the Tigers celebrated during competition against Bishop Manogue and Reno at the Big George Athletic Complex.

From a team standpoint, Bishop Manogue edged Reno by a 71.33-65.67 score to win the boys meet, while Douglas finished third with 49 points. A total of 15 points separated the team teams in the girls scoring, as Reno won with 67 points and Manogue edged Douglas 55-52 to take second-place.

One of the surprise performances for Douglas came in the boys 110 highs, where VanWegener shaved more than a second-and-a-half off his previous best time and he won the race by more than one second. His previous best of 17.96 had been set in a frosh-soph races (36-inch high hurdles as opposed to 39 inches for varsity) one week before at the Reed Invitational.

The Douglas girls saw a good surge in the long jump pit, where three athletes surpassed 16 feet for the first time. Madilynne Cox took second-place with a 16-3 effort, a personal best mark by 10 inches, while Lilyan Slais placed third (16-0-1/2, a two-foot p.r.) and Kayla Provost (16-0-1/2, a 10-inch p.r.) placed fourth. Cox is a junior, Slais and Provost are both sophomores. Cox missed out on the top spot by eight inches against Manogue senior Amber Elkins, the defending region champion.

Dawson Coman won the boys 200 (23.53), just a step ahead of Manogue sophomore Peyton Dixon (23.99), while Douglas sophomore Luke Gansberg placed fourth in a personal best 24.41. Coman, a senior, also clocked a personal best 11.29 for third-place in the 100, where Manogue's Dustin Clark (11.01) and Dixon (11.03) went 1-2.

The Tigers Sophia Bottino ran a personal best 13.19 to place second in the girls 100, close behind Elkins (12.71). Freshman Madison Smalley also took second-place in the 200 (27.52) behind Elkins (26.86).

Douglas freshman Addison Gregory won the girls 3,200 in a personal record 13:10.22.

Kindra Ruckman threw 109-5 to lead a 1-2-3 sweep of the girls discus, ahead of teammates Meleeah McKown and Karla Sanchez.

Corie Nalder tied her personal best of 8-0 in the pole vault, while Cox went 7-6 to place fourth for Douglas.

A number of Douglas boys logged lifetime best marks in the field events. Cade Pankey went 20-6 to place second in the long jump, Sean Wolfkiel cracked the 40-foot barrier in the triple jump (40-4) to place third, Samuel Brees placed third (12-0) in the pole vault and Tahoma Smokey placed third in the shot put (42-9-1/2). Wolkiel also had a personal record 11.62 to place fourth in the 100.

John Munyan was a double winner in the boys distance races, as he cruised to marks of 4:53.19 in the 1,600 and 10:43.23 in the 3,200. Logan Kyle also cleared 12-feet to place second in the pole vault for the Tigers.

Note: Douglas will host the Big George Invitational on April 29.