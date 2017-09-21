Pee Wee Tigers win 20-18 in overtime

The Douglas Pop Warner football program demonstrated its Tiger Pride with victories in five games last weekend — four at home and an away game in Hawthorne.

All four home games were played at Stodick Park.

The Junior Pee Wees celebrated their home opener with a 20-18 come-from-behind overtime victory against the Reno Miners. Coach Danny Thorton said: "A very determined effort on the part of our boys! Being down 12-0 in the third quarter and coming back to win 20-18 in overtime showed great character and determination."

The Mitey Mites registered a 33-0 victory at home against the Reno Miners. After the game Coach Allen Peake said: "Tigers showed heart and were determined to win."

The Pee Wees also played their first home game and won 39-0 against the Reno Panthers. Coach Dan Brocket said: "Our offense was unstoppable but our defense stole the show with five interceptions, two of which resulted in touchdowns."

The Junior Varsity team was a 37-6 winner against the Reno Wolfpack. Coach Darren Daniels said: "We were able to get a lot of reps for younger players and they did an outstanding job in the trenches. I was really impressed with their composure and never quit attitude. We were able to make a few big plays on offense and special teams. And our defense held the Wolfpack to six points. Next week we are on the road to play a very good Reed Raiders team."

Recommended Stories For You

The Tiny Mites played a "great game full of excitement and positive memories" Saturday morning when they traveled to Hawthorne to play against the Hawthorne Serpents. Coach Josh Bilotta said: "Although traveling to Hawthorne to play an early game, the Tiny Mites showed up ready to play. The offense had a spectacular showing with Julian Aguayo and Michael Murry finding the end zone for the first time this season. The defense had a hard task of keeping the Hawthorne offense out of the end zone. They were led by J.J. Bilotta and Jakob Fair up the middle."

Douglas Pop Warner offers full contact football and cheerleading for boys and girls ages 5 to 14. All Douglas Pop Warner teams are Tigers so they grow up knowing Tiger Pride and preparing to be a Douglas Tiger at Douglas High. Pop Warner features the Heads Up Football safety program and stresses fun, safety, participation and scholastics for the athletes. The participants will have a life changing experience as they learn more about themselves and learn teamwork, discipline, commitment, sportsmanship, physical fitness and scholarship. Come see the fun Fridays at Stodick Park.

Visit http://www.douglaspopwarner.com, call Jim Valentine at 781-3704 or send an email to dpwtigers@hotmail.com for information.