Paul Cwalina wins Stableford tourney | RecordCourier.com

Paul Cwalina scored 19 points to win Flight A Sunday during the Carson Valley Men's Club Stableford tournament.

Jack Sparman took second-place at the Carson Valley Golf Course with 15 points and Dan Essary was third with 11.

Bob Pemberton won Flight B with 21 points, edging Augie Martinez by one point. Chris Willing was third with 17. John Guidicatti won Flight C with 28 points, two better than Brent Holderman and eight ahead of Jack Zippwald.

Closest-to-the-pin winners were Ken Smitreski on the first hole and Guidicatti on No. 18.

Adult softball

sign-ups continue

Registration will continue through Wednesday for the Douglas County Parks and Recreation adult spring slow-pitch softball season.

Three leagues are planned: Men's Tuesday, Men's Thursday and Thursday Coed League. Players 18 and over are eligible to play. The season is set to start the week of April 24.

Visit http://www.dcprsports.com or call 782-5500, ext. 1 for information.

Kids' Fishing Derby registration Saturday

Registration to the 28th annual Kids' Fishing Derby will continue on Saturday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Walgreen's.

The derby, for children 3-12 years of age, is June 3-4 at Lampe Park.

Registration is also available at Accolades Trophies during regular business hours. Volunteers are also needed to work the event.

Email KFDvolunteers@aol.com to obtain a registration form.

Zephyr Cove tennis lessons set

Zephyr Cove Tennis Club will offer tennis lessons at the end of the school year and in the summer for girls and boys ages 4-12.

A free clinic will be offered on June 3 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. This will be a refresher for those who have played before and an introduction to the sport for newcomers.

The six-day sessions for 4- to 7-year-olds are $35 each and 8- to 12-year-olds are $75. Go online: http://www.zctennis.com/schedule/kids-clinics to sign up for and pay for lessons.

Space is limited and preregistration is required by calling Kahle Community Center at 586-7271 or Douglas County Community Services at 782-9828.

Douglas alumni golf tournament on June 16

The Douglas High School football program will host its sixth annual alumni golf tournament June 16 at the Carson Valley Golf Course.

The Friday tournament starts at 9 a.m. with a post-tournament luncheon to follow at the Carson Valley Country Club.

The cost is $100 per person for those who register before May 1 ($125 afterward) or $400 for a foursome.

Hole sponsorships are also available for $100.

Contact Douglas High football coach Ernie Monfiletto at emonfile@dcsd.k12.nv.us for information.

Booster golf tournament set for May 6-7 at Edgewood

Registration for the annual Booster Club Golf Tournament at Edgewood is open.

The tourney takes place May 6-7.

The event benefits Whittell and South Tahoe high schools.

Contact Kevin Kjer at 775-588-6354 or email KJKjer@aol.com for more information about the tournament.