Pau-Wa-Lu volleyball teams win | RecordCourier.com

The Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School seventh and eighth grade volleyball teams posted season-opening wins Tuesday at home against Alder Creek.

The Panthers won the eighth grade match in three games — 25-16, 25-27, 15-10 — in the Tah-Neva League match against the Alder Creek Cougars from Truckee.

Alyssa Jenkins and Sage Hubkey had five service aces each, while Meadow Shull and Mira Kumagai added four each and Ashlyn Nelson three. Shull had three kills, Sophia Marlicich one and Montanna MacPherson one. Courtney Battcher helped the defense with numerous back row digs, according to coach Rick Jenkins.

Earlier, the Pau-Wa-Lu seventh graders swept past Alder Creek 25-7, 25-20.

“Considering this was the team’s first match of the season, and they have been working since day one to master a complicated rotation system, there were no hiccups to speak of in either set,” coach Dan Hannah noted.

Setters Emma Glover and Ryleigh Blaire quarterbacked the offense in separate sets, while Riley Mello and Molly Cloutier showed strength at the net, Hannah pointed out. Ria Axelson and Jessika Gmitter played well on the back line, while Jessica James and Molly Cloutier contributed a number of service points, the coach added.