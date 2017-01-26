Pau-Wa-Lu loses close matches to Eagle Valley | RecordCourier.com

The Pau-Wa-Lu eighth grade volleyball team dropped a closely contested Tah-Neva League match at home Tuesday against Eagle Valley (Carson City).

Eagle Valley won in three sets by scores of 17-25, 25-18, 15-13.

Courtney Battcher was credited with six digs and Meadow Shull four to lead the Panthers defensively. Sophia Marlcich contributed three service aces, three kills and two blocks. Sage Hubkey had three blocks and two aces.

Pau-Wa-Lu’s league record dropped to 1-2 coming into its match Thursday at Carson Valley Middle School.

SEVENTH GRADE

Pau-Wa-Lu’s seventh grade team lost a close match in three sets against what coach Dan Hannah described as a “formidable opponent.” Eagle Valley won by scores of 20-25, 25-18, 15-9.

Sparked by the serving of Truett Bryce, the Panthers came out strong in the opener, “a neck-and-neck contest,” according to Hannah.

Pau-Wa-Lu will have an opportunity to face Eagle Valley again this weekend during the South Lake Tahoe Optimist Tournament at the Lake Tahoe. Seventh graders will play at the Kahle Park Recreation Center at Stateline.