Pau-Wa-Lu, CVMS split volleyball matches | RecordCourier.com

Carson Valley’s eighth graders pulled out a three-set match at Pau-Wa-Lu, winning by scores of 25-16, 16-25, 15-10.

And the action was even closer in the seventh grade match, where Pau-Wa-Lu prevailed in three sets — 22-25, 25-23, 25-23 — the last two of which saw the Panthers come from behind. The Panthers came back from a 23-19 deficit in the second set (Jessica James served out the set) and from a 13-12 deficit in the final set (Emma Glover served out the set).

“Definitely a nail biter, with everyone on both teams on edge because of the cross-town rivalry,” Pau-Wa-Lu seventh grade coach Dan Hannah wrote in an email.

The rivalry matches served as a good tune-up for the Tah-Neva League Tournament, which will be held Friday starting at 2 p.m. at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center in Gardnerville.