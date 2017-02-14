Panthers sweep past Tahoe | RecordCourier.com

Meadow Shull, Alyssa Jenkins and Courtney Battcher combined for 16 service aces to help the Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School eighth grade volleyball team sweep to a 2-0 Tah-Neva League win at home against South Tahoe on Feb. 7.

The Panthers won by game scores of 25-13, 25-21.

Shull had seven aces, Jenkins five and Battcher four. Shull also contributed two kills, while Mira Kumagai and Sage Hubkey added one each.

“All players played great today with great back row defense by Courtney Battcher and Montanna MacPherson,” coach Rick Jenkins noted.

SEVENTH GRADE

PWL also won the seventh grade match against South Tahoe, 25-16, 25-8.

“Because of an illness, several players were playing out of their normal positions, but still managed a win,” coach Dan Hannah noted.

Hannah went on to praise the performances of Emma Glover and Molly Cloutier from the service line. Cloutier also had a “very good hitting match at the net.”

Kristyn Webb stood out in her increased role as setter, the coach added.