Panthers sweep past Carson in Tuesday volleyball match | RecordCourier.com

The Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School eighth grade volleyball team defeated Carson on Tuesday in a three-set Tah-Neva League match.

Sage Hubkey put down 11 kills to help the Panthers win by game scores of 12-25, 25-21, 15-7.

Meadow Shull had five kills, while Raven Harmon and Sophia Marlcich contributed three service aces each. Alyssa Jenkins added two kills, while Courtney Battcher, Hubkey, Maggie Hutchings and Shull sparked the defense with their back row digs. Coach Rick Jenkins added a “shoutout” to Kaylyn Keith, Montanna MacPherson and Hannah Moss for their performances on the court.

SEVENTH GRADE

A solid “all-around” effort helped Pau-Wa-Lu score a two-set win over Carson on Tuesday, 25-9, 25-11.

In the first set, Zoey Quinn stepped up and ran the table with 12 straight service points — “behind very good play from the rest of the team,” said coach Dan Hannah — to erase a 13-9 Carson lead.

In the second set, Molly Cloutier with five points) and Karris David with seven points helped lead the Panthers.

Emma Glover turned in a solid performance and team manager Kristyn Webb, a sixth grader, made her playing debut at setter in the second set, Hannah noted.