Panthers have success at Tahoe | RecordCourier.com

Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School’s eighth grade volleyball team took third-place at the South Lake Tahoe Optimist Tournament held on Friday and Saturday in South Lake Tahoe.

The Panthers split four matches in their pool play, with wins over Virginia City and host-South Tahoe, in addition to losses at the hands of Carson and Carson Valley Middle School.

On Saturday, the Panthers beat Carson in three sets and moved on to the semifinals, where they ended up losing to Eagle valley in two sets to finish third in the tournament overall.

On Thursday, CVMS posted a two-set regular season Tah-Neva League win over Pau-Wa-Lu, winning by scores of 25-13, 25-11.

SEVENTH GRADE

The Pau-Wa-Lu seventh grade team swept past six straight opponents at the South Lake Tahoe Optimist Tournament.

Pau-Wa-Lu outlasted Alder Creek of Truckee for a three-set win in the final match on Saturday at the Kahle Park Recreation Center at Stateline. The Panthers won by set scores of 25-16, 21-25, 15-3. Pau-Wa-Lu took a three-set win over CVMS in the semifinals, 25-19, 12-25, 15-5.

Coach Dan Hannah described the weekend success as a team effort: “I could not find a single player who did not contribute to the team wins; whenever someone slowed down there was always someone on the court to step in and lend the needed helping hand.”

On Friday, the Panthers opened with a win over Eagle Valley in three sets, 25-11, 23-25, 15-12. Pau-Wa-Lu defeated South Tahoe and Carson in two sets later on Friday, and then bested Virginia City in two sets on Saturday.

Official records were not kept or champions crowned, a new feature added this year, Hannah noted.

On Thursday, the Panthers won a league match at CVMS.