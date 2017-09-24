Pack women to host UConn Nov. 28

Eleven-time national women's basketball champion UConn will visit Reno to play the Nevada Wolf Pack on Nov. 28 in a game that will be a telecast nationally by CBS Sports Network.

"Having a nationally televised game for the first time in program history is a great opportunity to showcase the city of Reno, the University of Nevada and our women's basketball program," said first-year Wolf Pack head coach Amanda Levens.

The Tuesday night game is scheduled for a 6 p.m. tipoff at Lawlor Events Center. This marks the first national telecast in Wolf Pack women's basketball history. The Huskies will become the highest-ranked women's team to play against the Wolf Pack in Lawlor since Nevada hosted and beat No. 7/8 Louisville in 2008.

The game also marks a homecoming for UConn All-American forward Gabby Williams, a senior who came out of Reed High School in Sparks.

UConn is a storied program in collegiate women's basketball and is led by head coach Geno Auriemma, who will enter his 33rd year at the helm. UConn has won the most NCAA Division I national championships of any program with 11, including four of the last five.

Due to high demand for this contest, women's basketball season ticket holders will be allowed entry into the arena 30 minutes prior to the general public to secure premium seating. All general admission tickets to the game against UConn will be $10 for adults and $5 for seniors (65 and over) and youth (8th grade and under). Ticket prices for this game will increase on game day. Single game tickets for the remaining 15 home games will be $8 for adults and $5 for seniors and youth.

In addition to single game tickets, season tickets are also on sale now. Season tickets are set at $65 for adults and $55 for seniors and youth. Season ticket discounts are available as well with the Family Four Pack and Pup Club. The Family Four Pack plan features two adult season tickets, two youth season tickets and two Pup Club memberships for $150.

Tickets are available online at NevadaWolfPack.com and for additional information on ticket packages call 775-348-PACK.