Opportunistic Miners win at Douglas | RecordCourier.com

Haydn Brown launched a home run to highlight Douglas High's two-run first inning rally and then the Tigers finished with three runs in the seventh on Tuesday afternoon. In between, however, Bishop Manogue hung enough numbers on the scoreboard to post a 9-5 Northern 4A baseball victory at Tiger Field.

Michael Davis and Rylan Charles each drove in two runs on back-to-back singles in the third inning when the opportunistic Miners scored five times to break a 2-all tie and take charge of a game between teams that ended the day tied for fourth-place in the league standings.

Douglas (7-6, 10-8) experienced misfortune in allowing four errors and seven unearned runs. Even the two earned runs the Miners did score had help when two Tigers collided on the infield, resulting in an infield hit to load the bases in the first inning.

And Manogue (7-6 league, 10-11 overall) capitalized on the bases loaded opportunity and scored twice when walks forced runs home for a 2-0 lead.

The Tigers answered with two runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning when Kindel Isham drew a leadoff walk and scored on a Haden Keller sacrifice fly, followed by a solo home run blast over the right field fence by Haydn Brown.

Brown also helped keep the Tigers within striking distance as he pitched 4.1 innings in relief of Isaiah Schat to finish the game. Brown allowed two unearned runs on four hits.

Despite the errors, the Tigers had their bright spots in the field. Second baseman Kindel Isham cut off a ground ball that appeared headed for right field and his throw on the run to first base ended Manogue's fourth inning with two runners in scoring position. Jayden Foster, Eddie Cabrera and Tristan Futch also combined on a 6-3-5 double play to end the fifth inning.

Maverick Duffy singled to lead off the Tigers' seventh inning rally and Brown drove two runs home with a single past shortstop. Douglas finished with five hits overall.

Angelo Reviglio pitched 4.1 scoreless innings of relief to earn credit for the win. Reviglio came on with the bases loaded and two outs in the second inning and retired the side with a strikeout. The senior right-hander retired nine batters of fly balls, five of which were handled by the infield.

Davis and Calvin Bailey both went 2-for-4 to lead Manogue's 11-hit attack.

JUNIOR VARSITY

Camden Brown hit 3-for-4 with a two-run triple for Douglas, however, it wasn't enough as Bishop Manogue started fast and went on to a 12-3 win in Minden.

The Miners scored four runs in the first inning then added four more runs in the third to go up 8-0.

The Tigers scored all three of their runs in the sixth, highlighted by Brown's triple and an RBI single by Kody Stickley. Zak Korzeniewski singled ahead of Brown.