Niles, Falcons win state 1A golf titles

Kami Niles earned individual medalist honors and the Sierra Lutheran High girls golf team won the 2A state tournament in convincing fashion Monday and Tuesday in West Wendover.

The Falcons, in only their third year of existence as a program, finished with a two-day total of 928, followed by Wendover at 1,026 and Incline at 1,047. Sierra Lutheran finished second behind Incline at last year's state tournament.

"I'm very proud of these young ladies," said coach Juls Clausen. "They have really put in the time and effort to get to where they're at right now. To see the improvement they've made in the last three years has been fantastic."

Conditions in northeastern Nevada were cold and windy, especially on Monday, he added.

"They fought through it and played well in spite of the conditions," Clausen said.

Niles opened with a round of 92 on Monday over the 5,139-yard, par-72 Toana Vista Golf Course. The senior came back the next day to card an 86 to wrap up the individual championship with a 178, four shots ahead of West Wendover's Sarah Isaacs (97-85) in the runner-up spot. Isaacs was the 2015 state small schools champion.

Niles, who moved from Texas as a sophomore, placed sixth at both the 2015 and 2016 state tournaments.

Adyson Casteel shot 103 on Tuesday (209) to finish fourth on the individual leaderboard, followed by her sister, Avery, at 121 (256 for eighth-place), sophomore Alyssa Holmberg 141 (292) and freshman Elia Keating had a 146 (290).

"Alyssa and Elia, our two new players this year, really stepped up and played well," Clausen said.

VOLLEYBALL

Sierra Lutheran rolled to a 25-16, 25-23 and 25-13 win over Excel Christian on Tuesday in a Western 1A match.

Ciera Schinzing had seven kills, and Kirsi Whear and Briana Mofhitz-Faieta added five each. Faieta was the top server with four aces and Charis Wheeler had three. Faieta led the team with two digs and Claire Benson had a team-best 10 kills.