Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval still confident Davis family is intent on moving Oakland Raiders to Las Vegas | RecordCourier.com

Gov. Brian Sandoval said Monday he’s still confident the Davis family remains committed to move the Raiders to Las Vegas.

He said last week’s vote by the Oakland City Council and Alameda County Supervisors to back a plan by Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott and others that would build the team a new stadium was no surprise.

“I would expect them to,” Sandoval said. “It’s a big deal to have an NFL franchise.”

As for whether it will happen, Sandoval said, “I’m hopeful.”

“I haven’t spoken with Mr. Davis recently but he gave me his word and all indications I have is that the Raiders are doing everything the franchise can to make that happen,” he added.

Sandoval said after last week’s NFL owners meeting, “even the commissioner had some favorable things to say about Las Vegas and the viability of a franchise in Las Vegas.”

“It appears very positive,” he said.

He said the efforts by Oakland to keep the team “I think, gives a fuller appreciation for how big a deal it is for that franchise to come to Las Vegas and what it means to the Las Vegas community as well as the state.”

The team’s owners have maintained they still intend to submit the application to the owners to move the team. At the NFL owners meeting in January, two-thirds of team owners must approve the plan in order for the Raiders to move.

Nevada, in a special legislative session, approved a $1.9 billion stadium plan that includes $750 million in public room tax money raised by an increase in that tax in Clark County.

In addition, Las Vegas Sands owner Sheldon Adelson would put in $650 million. To complete the stadium package, team owners the Davis family would put in $500 million.

The room tax would also raise $420 million to renovate and expand the Clark County Convention Center.

Oakland countered last week with a $1.3 billion plan — that includes $350 million in public —to start negotiations for a new stadium.

Oakland’s plan includes $1.25 billion in potential financing for a project that may cost upward of $1.3 billion for a 55,000-seat stadium that could include mixed-use retail in the future.

Lott’s team, which includes the Fortress Investment Group, would contribute $400 million, with the NFL and the Raiders contributing $500 million.

The city of Oakland would contribute $200 million for infrastructure such as storm drains and roadway parking. The money would be generated from bonds paid back from revenue created from the stadium and its surrounding commercial development,” the Associated Press reported.

The city and county would also contribute at least 100 acres of land, valued at $150 million. One of the issues to be determined is whether the land would be sold or leased.

The Raiders must get approval from 24 of the 32 NFL owners to move.

The Raiders also have the option of moving to the Los Angeles area, where they can share a facility with the recently relocated Rams.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.