Musselman hires former boss Jones from LSU | RecordCourier.com

Former Louisiana State University head coach Johnny Jones was named associate head coach of Nevada men's basketball this week.

"We are absolutely thrilled that coach Jones has joined our staff," said Wolf Pack head coach Eric Musselman. "I saw the leadership and basketball knowledge he possesses when we worked together at LSU. He's going to be a very important part of many more tournament runs here at Nevada."

Jones won 90 games in his five years as the head coach at LSU, the most of any head coach at LSU in their first five years.

The DeRidder, La., native led the Tigers to two postseason tournament appearances.

Musselman was on Jones' staff during the 2014-15 season.