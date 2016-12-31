Murray third at Sierra Nevada Classic | RecordCourier.com

Douglas High’s Blake Murray captured third-place in the 170-pound weight class Wednesday and Thursday at the 41st annual Sierra Nevada Classic in Reno

Murray won six of his seven matches to score 24 points for the Tigers during the 88-team tournament at the Reno Livestock Events Center. This marked the best SNC showing for Douglas since Shane Miller won a gold medal at 189 pounds in 2005.

The junior secured his third-place medal with two impressive consolation bracket wins on Thursday — 7-2 over Matt Goings of Fallon, a state champion last year, and then an 8-1 triumph against Kaleb Reyes-Small of Folsom, a top-10 ranked 182-pounder in California’s Sac-Joaquin Section. Murray pinned his first two opponents on Wednesday, the second in 1:21 over Richard Kilgore of Centennial (Las Vegas) and then an escape in the final 10 seconds gave him an 11-10 win over Spencer Nofziger of Sprague (Salem, Ore.). Nofziger placed third at last year’s Oregon 6A state tournament.

Murray pinned Colby Preston of Spanish Springs in 2:38 of the quarterfinals, then lost by technical fall against Reno standout Andrew Berreyesa. Berreyesa reigned as Nevada’s 2015 state 170-pound champion and as the 2016 state runner-up. Preston was a third-place finisher at last year’s region tournament.

Senior 126-pounder Ryan Adams went 3-2 to score seven team points for the Tigers. Adams won two matches before he dropped into the consolation bracket. Along the way, he defeated Nathaniel Patino of Central Catholic (Modesto, Calif.), 4-3.

Will Williams went 3-2 to score 10 team points in the 145-pound division. The senior won his opening round match by fall in 56 seconds in the first round, followed by a loss by fall against Spring Creek’s Anthony Chavez, a state champion in 2015. Williams pinned two more opponents before he lost a 7-0 decision to Jorge Olivera of Culver, an Oregon small schools state champion last year.

Junior 138-pounder Mason Melhus compiled a 2-2 record to score 4.5 team points for the Tigers.

Sophomore Chad Singer went 1-2 in the 182-pound division, highlighted by his 14-11 opening round win over Brandon Jordan of Amador Valley (Pleasanton, Calif.), a senior who qualified for the North Coast Section Tournament in 2016. The win was worth two team points for Douglas.

Gabe Wetzel won a match at 152 pounds, 15-12, over Carson’s Seth Reichelt and 220-pounder Richard Castellanos was 1-3 with a pin.

Douglas scored 52.5 points to tie Lowry for 48th-place in the team standings.