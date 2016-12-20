Murray, Adams lead Douglas at Folsom tourney | RecordCourier.com

Blake Murray and Ryan Adams provided individual highlights for the Douglas High wrestling team on Saturday during the 10th annual Jailbreak Duals in Folsom, Calif.

Murray, a junior who split time between the 170- and 182-pound weight classes, was unbeaten in five matches against Northern California opponents during a 12-team dual team tournament hosted by Folsom High School. Adams also went 4-1 at 126 pounds to help Douglas compile a 2-2-1 record on the day.

“The tournament was exactly what I expected it to be,” Douglas coach Jake Fair said. “I wanted to get these guys out of the norm against opponents they haven’t seen before, to put them in unchartered territory and let them explore what they can do.”

Douglas, now 8-5-1 overall in duals this season, posted wins over Monterey Trail (Elk Grove, Calif.), 60-18, and El Molino (Forestville, Calif.), 58-12. The Tigers also competed against Vista del Lago (Folsom), which wound up as a semifinalist in the championship bracket, in addition to Paradise and Corning teams that finished fifth and sixth respectively at their CIF Northern Section Championships last season.

Murray, a state tournament qualifier last season, capped off his day with a win by fall (5:13) at 182 pounds against Marshall Neumann of Paradise, an Eastern Athletic League champion and section semifinalist at 172 pounds last season.

Will Williams was also 4-1 at 145 pounds, his only loss coming at the hands of Vista del Lago’s Noah Johnson, who was a league champion last season.

Another bright spot was delivered by freshman 106-pounder Jaden Blanchard, who won his first match of the day against the Corning Cardinals.

Clovis North defeated host-Folsom in the championship dual, 42-33, in a contest that came down to the final match. Coming into the weekend, Clovis North was ranked No. 11 statewide and Folsom No. 25 by The California Wrestler website.

“There are a lot of areas where we need improvement, but this was an opportunity for the boys to try some new things against some really strong competition,” Fair said.

Douglas competes again next Wednesday and Thursday at the Sierra Nevada Classic in Reno.