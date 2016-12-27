Munyan named all-state cross country | RecordCourier.com

Douglas High senior John Munyan was announced as a first-team selection this week on the Las Vegas Review-Journal all-state cross country list.

Munyan capped a successful season with second-place performances at the state and region meets. His time of 15:36 for 5,000 meters in Las Vegas was a personal record.

Munyan is also the reigning state large schools champion for 1,500 metersin track and field (4:26.69).

One other local runner was included on the all-state first-team, Sierra Lutheran sophomore Jared Marchegger, who was the region and state 1A/2A champion. Marchegger ran 16:23 to win at the state meet and his personal record of 16:07 came on Oct. 1 at the Stanford Invitational. He also placed 19th in the small schools race at the Nike Southwest Regional Championships in Casa Grande, Ariz. (16:42).

Bryan Harris and Patrick Voss of Douglas were also honorable mention selections on the Review-Journal all-state team.

North Tahoe’s Warren Mills was recognized as state boys Coach of the Year after guiding the Lakers to their fifth straight team championship. North Tahoe has won 20 state team titles under Mills.