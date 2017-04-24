Munyan, Coman, Kyle strike gold at Carson | RecordCourier.com

John Munyan emerged as a double winner, while Logan Kyle and Dawson Coman each won one event on Saturday to lead a parade of highlights for Douglas High at the Carson Invitational in Carson City.

Munyan raced to gold medals in the boys 1,600 and 800 meter races, Kyle led a Douglas 1-2 sweep in the pole vault and Coman posted a narrow win in the 100 meters on a breezy day at Carson High's Jim Frank Track & Field Complex.

Douglas finished fifth in the boys team standings with 68 points. Reed ran away with the team title with 164.5 points, followed by Spanish Springs (81), Carson (75.5) and Elko (70).

Douglas finished 11th as a team in the girls standings with 22 points, while Sierra Lutheran finished 10th with 25.5. Reed won the girls team championship with 113 points, followed by Carson with 93.

BOYS

Coman motored to first-place in the 100 meters with a time of 11.42 that just edged out Lowry's Erick Lopez (11.48). Later, Coman placed fifth in the 200 (24.51) and seventh in the 400 with a personal record 53.43.

Kyle and Samuel Brees swept the top two places in the pole vault as they logged respective clearances of 13-6 and 13-0. The pole vault victory was Kyle's sixth so far this season.

For Brees, the jump was his time at 13 feet and marked the third straight meet since April 11 he has set a personal record. It's also worth noting that Brees earned the silver medal on fewer misses over Reed's Dallas Long, the region meet runner-up in 2016 and three-time state meet qualifier.

Munyan ran to first-place in the 1,600 (4:33.20), just a step ahead of two sophomores, Elko's Alex Klekas (4:34.33) and Daniel Horner of Spanish Springs (4:34.57). Munyan came back later in the day to win the 800 (2:03.40).

Sean Wolfkiel and Cade Pankey placed third and fourth in the triple jump with respective marks of 40-2-1/4 and 40-0. Wolfkiel also placed sixth in the 100 (11.64).

Douglas will host its own Big George Invitational this Saturday starting at 9 a.m.

Sierra Lutheran's Jared Marchegger, another sophomore, placed fourth in the race in a personal best time of 4:40.80. Marchegger is entered in the prestigious Sacramento Meet of Champions Saturday night at American River College.

GIRLS

Freshman Madison Smalley battled through a headwind on the homestretch to log a lifetime best time of 1:00.05 to place fourth in a fast field. South Tahoe's Maya Brosch and Jessica Ozoude of Spanish Springs finished first and second in a matchup between reigning state champions as they pulled the field along with their respective 57.60 and 58.27 clockings. Ozoude, a Colorado State signee, was last year's Division I (now 4A) state 400 champion and Brosch, who has signed with San Diego State, was the 1A (now 3A) state champion.

Smalley came back to run another personal record later in the day when she placed sixth in the 800 with a 2:34.11 effort.

Karla Sanchez placed fourth in the shot put 31-3-1/2 and Meleeah McKown placed sixth in the discus (98-6).

Maya Smith placed seventh in the 400 (1:01.94) and Madilynne Cox placed seventh in the long jump (14-10).

Sierra Lutheran junior Aleyna Gilson ran a personal best 27.59 to place third.