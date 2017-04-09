Munyan blazes to fast mile | RecordCourier.com

Douglas High senior John Munyan ran to fourth-place in his flight of the boys one mile seeded race with a lifetime best time of 4:20.66 Saturday night at the Arcadia Invitational in Southern California.

His time is the fastest for one mile at Douglas and approached the school record of 4:18.6 for 1,600 meters set by Bryan Carroll at the 1980 3A state meet in Las Vegas.

Ethan Powell of Air Academy (Colorado Springs) won the seeded boys race at Arcadia High School with an effort of 4:18.62, followed closely by Colin FitzGerald of Crescenta Valley (La Crescenta, Calif.) in 4:19.41 and Christian Warren of Ogden (Utah) in 4:20.12. The top 12 finishers in the race ran 4:25 or better.

Munyan is the defending Nevada large schools 1,600-meter state champion.

Douglas is scheduled to host Reno and Bishop Manogue for a Northern 4A conference meet that starts at 3 p.m. Tuesday.