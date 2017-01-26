Muckers defeat Falcons | RecordCourier.com

The Sierra Lutheran Falcons came out on the short end of a 44-23 score in their Western 1A league game at home against Virginia City on Wednesday night.

The Falcons, who had lost 40-38 at defending league and state champion Whittell on Tuesday, moved to 3-3 in league play.

Virginia City took off on an 8-0 run to start the game. The Falcons responded by putting two baskets on the board and by the end of the first they were down by a 13-6 score. VC played gritty defense putting lots of pressure on the Falcons that resulted in several turnovers.

The Muckers, who led 19-11 at halftime, came back with the same intensity and the Falcons were never able to find their rhythm.

Kyman Berger finished with nine points and three blocks for the Falcons. Zane Warkentin had four points and seven rebounds. Tyler Waite had seven rebounds, two steals, and one assist.

Colt Hess scored 12 points and Ireland Franklin added 11 to lead Virginia City, which improved its Western 1A league record to 5-1.

The Falcons look to rebound from back-to-back losses when they meet Pyramid Lake on Friday night.