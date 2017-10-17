Moss hat trick sparks Tigers

Alexa Moss produced a hat trick to help spark the Douglas High girls soccer team to an important 3-1 Sierra League victory against Damonte Ranch on Saturday in Reno.

Moss scored two goals in the first half, the second off an assist from goalkeeper Jordan Smith, and Douglas (9-1-3 league, 14-1-3 overall) went on to secure a win that clinched second-place in the league and a home field berth for the first-round of the Northern 4A Region Tournament.

The win also helped the Tigers atone for a 1-1 tie with Damonte Ranch (7-5-1, 8-8-1) on Sept. 26 in Minden.

"It was a very physical game, but we did a good job moving the ball up and down the field," Douglas coach Rick Smith said.

Moss opened the scoring in the 20th minute with a goal that was assisted by Abby Jens.

Douglas extended its lead to 2-0 in the 36th minute when Smith corralled the ball and boomed a punt downfield. Moss came across the field to the right to beat one defender to the ball, used her head to take the ball off the bounce and pushed it past the defender, then she beat the Mustangs' goalkeeper with a one-on-one shot.

"It was a fast break and I drop kicked the ball down the right side," Smith said. "Alexa took one touch and put in the back of the net."

Moss scored her final goal in the second half on a penalty kick.

Smith said the Tigers were able to take advantage of their team speed on artificial turf at Damonte Ranch.

"The girls just love to play on turf," Smith said. "We like to use the full pitch. When we're playing our game, we're passing the ball and staying wide … playing sideline to sideline."

The Tigers will play on turf again Saturday against undefeated Galena (12-0-1, 17-0-1) in a 10:45 a.m. showdown between Sierra League front-runners. Douglas wraps up its regular season on Tuesday at Carson.

First things first, though, and that means the Tigers are focused on a tough match Saturday against the Galena Grizzlies, who defeated Douglas 2-1 on Oct. 3 in Reno.

"I think that we're connecting well right now," Smith said. "We just want to get as far as we can."