Miners turn momentum in volleyball win at Douglas

Despite a promising start, the Douglas Tigers were unable to sustain their momentum Thursday night in a 3-0 loss against Sierra League rival Bishop Manogue.

The defending league champion Manogue Miners, led by a nucleus of third-year varsity veterans, pulled out a closely contested first game and went on to win the match 25-19, 25-11, 25-13 at Randy Green Court.

Douglas (5-2 league, 9-6 overall) was playing its third match in as many days, including a 3-1 loss at Reno on Tuesday and 3-0 makeup win at Hug on Wednesday. Manogue (7-1, 17-5) moved into sole possession of first-place in the league race, while Douglas, Galena and Damonte Ranch share second-place.

The first set was a back-and-forth affair that saw the score tied 13 times with six lead changes. Talyn Jackson served an ace to give Douglas a 6-5 lead and Angelina Wolff added another ace to make it 8-6. Isabella Tomassi put down a kill over the middle as the Tigers went up by a 17-16 score, while Alex Robinson delivered kills for leads of 10-9 and 19-18.

But then the Miners put together a momentum-turning run with an experienced cast that includes six third-year varsity veterans. Emma Hansen set Elizabeth Deming for a kill that tied the score at 19-all then Allison Gunderson put down a shot over the middle to start a run in which the Miners scored seven unanswered points.

After a Douglas timeout, Lauren Roide came up with a diving dig to keep the ball alive for a kill by 6-foot-1 junior middle blocker Emma Pence to make it 22-19 and Gunderson closed out the set with a kill from the left side.

Douglas also got off to a good start in the second set as Sierra Franklin had two kills to provide 4-2 and 6-4 leads.

Manogue seized the momentum, however, as Pence put down five kills and a block to spark a 12-1 run.

Douglas will be back at home on Tuesday for an important league match against Damonte Ranch (5-2, 11-4).

JUNIOR VARSITY

Douglas split a pair of 2-1 matches last week, starting with a win on Tuesday at Reno and loss at home on Thursday against Manogue.

"The girls played together and played their hearts out," Douglas JV coach Marie Humble noted. "What is great is seeing this team work together, fight together and never gives up. I am continually amazed at their determination and willingness to be a team."

FROSH

Douglas lost to Manogue in two straight sets, 25-20, 25-15. Chloe Stein, Sophia Maricich and Sage Hubkey had three kills each while Caitlyn Stephens contributed five digs for the Tigers.