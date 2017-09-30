Miners run past Douglas, 41-21

Hunter Hickey and the Douglas Tigers were tied on the scoreboard at 21-all and riding a wave of momentum just three minutes into the third quarter of their game against Bishop Manogue Friday night in Reno.

That momentum didn't hold up, however, as the Miners put 21 unanswered points on the scoreboard the rest of the way on their way to a 41-21 victory in the Sierra League season opener at D.J. Bernardis Field.

Peyton Dixon rushed for 185 yards and four touchdowns — with three of those scores coming in the second half — to lead Manogue (1-0 league, 4-2 overall) past Douglas (0-1, 1-5).

Dixon scored on a 26-yard run in the third quarter to give the Miners a 27-21 lead, then added 3- and 8-yard touchdown runs in the fourth quarter. The junior running back has 15 TDs for the season.

Douglas rallied from an early 21-3 deficit thanks to a spark from Hickey, who rushed for 130 yards on 20 carries and completed 13 of 31 passes for 149 yards.

The Tigers took the second half kickoff and drove 73 yards on seven plays, capped by Hickey's 6-yard touchdown run and 2-point conversion run that tied the score 21-all with 9:30 left in the third quarter. The senior quarterback ran 27 yards to ignite the drive and had a 12-yard run, aided by a Jack Overton block, on third-and-2 from the 23.

Earlier, Dakota Lowden scored on a 1-yard run and then Chance Goheen recovered a fumble at the Manogue 36 to set up a 27-yard field goal by Chris Flores that brought the Tigers to 21-13 with 26 seconds left before halftime. Lowden broke a 12-yard run and Devon Ryan caught a 10-yard pass to set up the field goal.

Flores also kicked a 31-yard field goal to give the Tigers an early 3-0 lead.

Manogue answered when sophomore Colby Crisp returned the ensuing kickoff 90 yards to the 5, where he was caught from behind by Ryan. Dixon scored one play later as the Miners took a 7-3 lead.

Crisp also had a 45-yard kick return in the third quarter that set up Dixon's go-ahead touchdown.

Angelo Reviglio scored on a 16-yard run and Paul Vossen caught a 33-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Josh Rolling to give the Miners a 21-3 lead.