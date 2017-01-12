Miners race past Tigers | RecordCourier.com

Bishop Manogue raced to a 24-3 first-quarter lead and went on to defeat Douglas 76-51 Tuesday night in Reno.

Dalton Davis scored a career-high 16 points, while Josh Meza added nine and Austin Clutts eight (with two 3-pointers) to lead the Tigers offensively. Meza also grabbed 10 rebounds.

Douglas (2-5 league, 3-13 overall) pulled back to within 39-28 at halftime, but was unable to continue its momentum after the intermission. Aidan Cantwell scored a game-high 19 points for Manogue (6-1, 11-6).

By winning, Manogue took over sole possession of first-place in the Sierra League race, one game ahead of Carson and Galena. Carson was a 47-43 victor against Galena Tuesday night.

Douglas returns to Reno Friday night to face Damonte Ranch for a 7 p.m. contest between teams tied for fourth-place in the league standings.