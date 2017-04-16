Miners outslug Tigers in doubleheader | RecordCourier.com

Even on a day when the Douglas Tigers received grand-slam home runs from sophomores Haley Doughty and Jasmine McNinch, Bishop Manogue had enough firepower to sweep a critical Northern 4A softball doubleheader Saturday in Minden.

Chelie Senini hit 8-for-10 and Hailey Merlino 6-for-9 in two games for Manogue while Maggie Joseph pitched 12.2 innings to help the Miners move into a virtual tie for first-place in the league race with 11-7 and 9-6 wins against the Tigers.

Douglas (4-7 league, 5-17 overall) scored 10 of its 13 runs on home runs, including a grand-slam by Doughty in game one and by McNinch in game two. McNinch hit a two-run blast in the opener and finished the week with four homers in four games.

For the Tigers, it was simply a matter of giving Manogue (8-2 league, 17-3) too much of a head start. In game one, they were already down 7-0 before McNinch and Doughty hit home runs in the second inning to cut the gap to 7-6. In the second game, they trailed by eight runs in the bottom of the seventh inning when McNinch hit her grand-slam over the left-center field fence and then Doughty delivered a sacrifice fly to account for the final 9-6 score.

The Miners collected 25 hits overall for the day. Senini hit 4-for-5 and Merlino had three hits in both games. Bailey McLaughlin hit a two-run homer — her eighth of the season — and doubled two more runs home in the sixth inning of game two.

In the opener, Joseph came on to pitch with one out, one runner on base and six runs already on the board in the second inning. The sophomore right-hander retired the side on a ground ball and strikeout and allowed only one run over the final five innings.

Douglas pulled back within 8-7 in the fourth inning when Mackenzie Brixey hit a one-out RBI single, however, the Tigers left the bases loaded as Joseph retired the side on a strikeout and fly ball to Senini in center field.

Amanda Hoffman went 3-for-4 from the leadoff spot in game one and 3-for-5 in the second game. Kettja Bennett, who played catcher in both games, drew a leadoff walk in the seventh inning then Brixey and Alyssa Smokey singled to load the bases and set the stage for McNinch to hit her grand-slam.

Manogue scored four runs in the third inning to break up a scoreless duel between Douglas freshman Deztiny Vaughan and Joseph. Senini reached on a bunt single and scored on a sacrifice and throwing error, Merlino doubled and McLaughlin homered over the left-center field fence.

Manogue, Spanish Springs and Reed are even in the league standings with two losses each, while McQueen and Reno are one game behind.

Douglas hosts Spanish Springs in a 3:45 p.m. game on Thursday and then visits Damonte Ranch for a doubleheader on Saturday.