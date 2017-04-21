Miners, Davis top Tigers 3-1 | RecordCourier.com

Michael Davis pitched a complete game three-hitter to help lead the Bishop Manogue Miners to a 3-1 Northern 4A baseball victory against Douglas Thursday afternoon in Reno.

Davis earned his fourth win of the conference season as he pitched no-hit ball through four innings as Manogue completed a sweep of the two-game series. The senior left-hander, who earned all-league and all-state honors last year, finished with 10 strikeouts and one walk

Douglas (7-7 league, 10-9 overall) received solid performances from Haden Keller and Riley Wilkinson, who combined to pitch a one-hitter. Keller allowed three runs (one earned) on one hit with four strikeouts and nine walks.

Oliver Shawa delivered the lone hit, a two-run single in the first inning that gave Manogue (8-6, 11-11) an early lead.

The Tigers pulled to within 2-1 in the fifth inning when Jayden Foster doubled and scored when Riley Wilkinson lined a two-out single to right field.

Haydn Brown accounted for the Tigers' other hit when he singled to lead off the seventh inning.

Douglas visits Damonte Ranch Saturday for a key 11 a.m. doubleheader in Reno.

JUNIOR VARSITY

Bishop Manogue scored seven runs in the second inning and went on to post a 12-2 win over Douglas Thursday afternoon in Reno.

Douglas scored both of its runs in the fourth inning, highlighted by Dario Watroba's RBI single, while Evan Simpson singled and scored. Jonathan Antti and Zak Korzeniewski hit 2-for-3 to lead the Tigers' eight-hit attack.