Millett scores 20 points for San Mateo in loss | RecordCourier.com

Here is a breakdown on Carson Valley athletes who have graduated from high school and now compete in college:

BASKETBALL

CORRYNE MILLETT — College of San Mateo (San Mateo, Calif.), 2015 Douglas graduate: Millett had a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds Sunday in San Mateo’s 64-58 loss against Santa Monica. The 6-foot-1 sophomore shot 10-for-18 from the field, grabbed six offensive rebounds and dished out three assists in a game the Bulldogs led 47-44 at the end of three quarters. The loss gave San Mateo a sixth-place finish in its own Tom Martinez Invitational. Millett had 44 points and 33 rebounds in the tournament, with 16 of those points (seven-for-nine from the field) coming on Saturday in a 64-55 victory over Butte — she scored four points in the final minute. Millett started out on Friday with eight points, 11 rebounds and five assists in a 57-51 loss against Reedley.

LEONNA MORTIMER — Lassen College (Susanville, Calif.), 2015 Douglas graduate: Mortimer scored 16 points, including three field goals from beyond the 3-point arc, on Friday night in Lassen’s 78-49 loss against Allan Hancock during the Monterey Classic in Monterey, Calif. Mortimer scored 19 on Thursday in an 80-66 opening-round win over tournament host-Monterey.

MADELINE LOWE — Sonoma State University (Rohnert Park, Calif.), 2016 Douglas graduate: Lowe had four points and four rebounds on Saturday in a 71-65 loss at Chico State. Lowe connected on a key shot in the second quarter that helped the Seawolves take a 31-30 halftime lead. The Seawolves play again on Dec. 30 when they host Cal Poly Pomona at 5:30 p.m. at Santa Rosa Junior College.

Editor’s note: Please send an email to Dave Price at dprice@recordcourier.com if a student-athlete has been left out.