Menezes shoots 65 to win men’s club event | RecordCourier.com

Marc Menezes shot a net 65 to win Flight A on Saturday during a Carson Valley Men's Golf Club tournament played for the benefit of the Boys & Girls Club.

The individual stroke play was held one day before Easter and Menezes won his flight by five shots ahead of Fred Coons at 70. Ken Smitreski shot 71 for third-place.

Rod Banister won Flight B with his 63. Charles Poe finished as the runner-up, while Augie Martinez and Steve Reynolds tied for third-place at 72.

Jim Pillsbury was the Flight C winner with his 68, while Jim Arens and Melvin Ness tied for second-place at 74.

Coons was a closest-to-the-pin winner on the first hole, Menezes on No. 18 and Paul Cwalina on No. 17.

Booster golf tournament May 6-7 at Edgewood

Registration for the annual Booster Club Golf Tournament at Edgewood is open.

The tourney takes place May 6-7.

The event benefits Whittell and South Tahoe high schools.

Contact Kevin Kjer at 775-588-6354 or email KJKjer@aol.com for more information about the tournament.

Eagle Valley sets couples event

Eagle Valley Golf Course will hold a couples tournament on Sunday in Carson City.

The two-player scramble will have a 9 a.m. shotgun start on Eagle Valley's East Course. Call the pro shop at 887-2380 to register or for information.