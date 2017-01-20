MEFIYI dishes out kudos for camp | RecordCourier.com

Me-for-Incredible-Youth, Inc. (MEFIYI) has expressed its gratitude for assists received for the holiday youth basketball skills and development camp for first through eighth grade students on Jan. 3-5 in Gardnerville.

MEFIYI organized the camp along with Jam On It Basketball Academy for 1st-8th grade ballers along with at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center to provide “a great holiday treat for our local youth basketball players.”

MEFIYI Director JoJo Townsell noted: “MEFIYI would like to thank Jam On It Basketball Academy coaches Mychal Williams, Jordan Fletcher and MEFIYI Coach Nathan Tolbert for their excellent and enjoyable instruction. Together, we hope to bring more basketball programs to the Carson Valley.”

Assistance was also received from The E.L. Cord Foundation, Robert R. Banks Foundation, Robert Z. Hawkins Foundation, NFL Foundation, Professional Athletes Foundation as well as the Douglas County Community & Senior Center, Townsell added.

Youth softball program registration to continue

Registration for the 2017 Carson Valley Fastpitch season will continue starting this Saturday in Gardnerville.

Sign-ups will be taken on Saturday from noon-2 p.m.

Additional registration will be held on Jan. 25 from 6-8 p.m. and Jan. 28 from noon-2 p.m. at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center.

Participants must pre-register on the organization’s website — carsonvalleyfastpitch.com — and new players are required to provide birth certificate copies along with payment to one of the registration sessions.

The registration fee is $85 for players ages 4-6 and $90 for players ages 7-and-older.

A maximum rate of $160 is charged per family.

The program’s age divisions are 6U, 8U, 10U, 12U, 14U, 16U and 18U. Eligibility for each division is based on a player’s age as of Dec. 31, 2016.

Contact Patti Snyder at 265-6447 (pattisnyder88@aol.com) or Melissa Strazi at 775-291-3763 (Melissa.strazi@gmail.com) for information.

Youth basketball opens Saturday

The Douglas County Youth Basketball League will open a new season on Saturday.

The youth program, open to boys and girls currently in first through sixth grades, is hosted by the Douglas High School programs on four Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon in the high school’s two gyms. The final three dates are Jan. 28, Feb. 4 and Feb. 11.

The program is directed and monitored by Douglas High coaches with assistance from players in their programs. Each camp session focuses on individual skill development and the basic understanding of team concepts and rules.

The cost is $25 per day and additional siblings in a family may register for $20. Passes that cover multiple days are available as well — $85 for each of the four sessions ($70 for siblings), $65 for three sessions ($50 for siblings) or $45 for two sessions ($35 for siblings).

Visit DouglasTigerBBall.com for information or to register. Sign-ups will be taken at the door.

Empire Ranch seniors membership under way

Memberships are now available for the Empire Ranch Senior Men’s Golf Club 2017 season.

Applications may be obtained at the Empire Ranch Pro Shop, at 1876 Fair Way, Carson City. Participants must be at least 55 years old to join.

The club has scheduled 35 weekly tournaments on Wednesday mornings, of which 10 are played at other local golf courses. The first tournament is on March 8. The club has a variety of tournaments which include individual stroke play, team scrambles, best ball, Stableford scoring and a club championship. All tournaments are separated into flights and handicapped, giving players an equal chance to win.

The club dues are $50 which includes 2017 NNGA membership. Call 775-885-2100 for more information.

Line Drive U now open

Line Drive University has opened for its 2017 baseball season.

The facility is located at 2577 Nowlin Road near Johnson Lane and is open Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. It is also open on weekends from noon until 5 p.m.

Line Drive U is open to the public and offers coin-operated baseball and softball batting cages, as well as team and individual practice areas.

Call 267-3331 for information.