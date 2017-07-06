McKown headed to Colorado Mesa | RecordCourier.com

Here is a breakdown on Carson Valley athletes who have graduated from high school and now compete in college:

TRACK AND FIELD

MARSHALL MCKOWN — Colorado Mesa University (Grand Junction, Colo.), 2014 Douglas graduate: McKown has announced his plans to move on and throw for Colorado Mesa. He is coming off a successful season at Yuba College in California that was highlighted by a third-place performance in the men's discus at the California Community College Athletic Association State Championships in Sacramento. He set a school record this season in the hammer throw with a distance of 174-feet, 3-inches, breaking the previous mark held by former Douglas teammate Colton Waggoner. Colorado Mesa had five athletes qualify for the NCAA Division II Outdoor National Championships in May in Bradenton, Fla.

ASPEN ABBOTT — Southern Oregon University (Ashland, Ore.), 2013 Douglas graduate: Abbott was recently named second-team Academic All-America by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). The CoSIDA program recognizes student-athletes for their combined performances athletically and in the classroom. She graduated with a pre-physical therapy degree and a 3.9 GPA and wrapped up her four-year Southern Oregon career in May at the NAIA Outdoor Championships with a ninth-place finish in the 800 meters with a school record time of 2:13.73.

SADIE GASTELUM — Chico State University, 2012 Douglas graduate: Gastelum was recently recognized as a California Collegiate Athletic Association Spring All-Academic honors recipient. This was the senior season for Gastelum, who majored in Kinesiology.

SOFTBALL

KELLY SONNEMANN — Humboldt State University, 2014 Douglas graduate: Sonnemann was recently recognized as a California Collegiate Athletic Association Spring All-Academic honors recipient. Sonnemann is heading into her senior year at Humboldt State, where she is majoring in Kinesiology.

Editor's note: Please send an email to dprice@recordcourier.com if a student-athlete has been left out.