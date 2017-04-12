Mayotte, Smith lead Tigers | RecordCourier.com

Tobin Mayotte and Jack Smith took significant steps forward for the Douglas High boys golf team when it hosted a Sierra League tournament Tuesday at the Ranch Course at Genoa Lakes.

Mayotte and Smith, both sophomores, carded scores of 100 to help the Tigers post a season-best team score of 563 on an overcast day that saw athletes challenged by wind and occasional sprinkles of rain. Conditions were more friendly earlier in the morning, according to Douglas coach Evan Evans.

"That quickly changed as our friend, the wind, showed up and made for a very difficult day for the golfers," Evans observed. "No golfers carded an even par or under round on the day. There were a handful of golfers who were under par at the turn, but conditions made it tough on the back nine."

Weather didn't seem to hinder Mayotte and Smith in their performances.

"I was really pleased with these scores," Evans noted. "Given the conditions, these kids stayed mentally into their game plans did some really good things on the course."

Two Galena players, junior Presley Mackelburg and sophomore Scott Rescigno, shared individual medalist honors as they shot 2-over par 74. Galena, the defending region tournament champion, also emerged as the top team with a score of 381, followed by Bishop Manogue at 397, Damonte Ranch 455 and Carson 458.

Douglas finished sixth, however, the good news was an improvement of 74 shots from the previous league tournament one week before at Eagle Valley Golf Course in Carson City.

"The kids have been making steady progress on their golf games," Evans noted. "I had in my mind set a score in the 590 to 600 range with how they have been improving. I was very excited for the players to make that big of a jump."

The next league tournament is scheduled for Wednesday at The Club at ArrowCreek in Reno.