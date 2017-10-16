Marchegger second at Folsom race

Sierra Lutheran High's Jared Marchegger ran to second-place Saturday in the small schools race at the Bella Vista Bronco Invitational cross country meet in Folsom, Calif.

Marchegger ran 16:33.44 on a 5,000-meter Willow Hills Reservoir Course that featured four challenging hills. The junior finished only four second off the winning pace set by Karl Winter of St. Mary's (Stockton, Calif.) and 20 seconds off the meet small schools course record set by North Tahoe's Noah McDermott om 2013. The boys race had 256 finishers.

Sophomores Teagan Hansen also earned an individual medal for his 22nd-place effort of 17:42.87 for the Falcons on a cool and sunny day. Freshman Andreas Gilson was 141st in a personal best 5K time of 20:23.73, freshman Jacob Tack was 214th in 22:52.52 and sophomore Zach Houghton was 243rd in 25:36.04. Sierra Lutheran finished 21st out of 31 teams.

In the small school girls race, Sierra Lutheran's Emily McNeely finished 35th in 21:28.28 and Taylor Davison was 64th in 22:37.74. A field of 191 runners finished the race.

The Falcons compete again on Oct. 27 at the Northern 1A/2A Region Championships, which will be held at Shadow Mountain Park in Sparks.