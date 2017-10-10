Marchegger fast at Lowry

Jared Marchegger ran to second-place on Friday to set the pace for the Sierra Lutheran High cross country team at the Lowry Invitational in Winnemucca.

Marchegger clocked a 16:36 over the 5,000-meter layout at Winnemucca Golf Course, his season best time and best career time at altitude. The junior trailed only Spring Creek senior William Fallini-Haas, the reigning Northern 3A region champion and the 2016 state meet 3A runner-up.

On the girls side, Emily McNeely placed seventh for the Falcons with a time of 20:52 and Taylor Davison placed 12th (21:49).

Also in the boys race, sophomore Teagan Hansen placed seventh (17:37), Andreas Gilson 33rd (20:53) and Zachary Houghton 40th (24:45, a personal best).

The Falcons travel to Folsom, Calif., this Saturday for the Bella Vista Bronco Invitational.

VOLLEYBALL

Recommended Stories For You

Sierra Lutheran's volleyball team improved its Western 1A league record to 11-1 Saturday with a 3-0 win against Whittell. Senior Abby Ferenz and sophomore Ciera Schinzing each had seven kills. Juniors Charis Wheeler and Amanda Almeida had seven and six digs respectively.