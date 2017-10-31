Marchegger defends region cross country title

Sierra Lutheran's Jared Marchegger won his second consecutive 2A-1A regional cross country title Friday afternoon in Sparks.

Marchegger covered the 5K distance in 16 minutes, 57 seconds to lead the Falcons to a second-place finish at Shadow Mountain Sports Complex.

"I felt pretty good," Marchegger said. "We came out on Thursday and ran the course to get a feel for it and develop strategy. I was thinking a sub-16 until I saw the 4A boys run. Going out, I just wanted to place; wanted to defend."

Teagan Hansen, a freshman, was third overall in 17:57. Andreas Gilson, another freshman, ran 20:13 to finish 15th. Jacob Tack was 23rd in 21:10.

In the 2A-1A girls race, Sierra Lutheran junior Emily McNeely earned her first career gold medal with a first-place finish in 21:30. McNeely won the race by 58 seconds ahead of three North Tahoe runners.

Junior teammate Taylor Davison was ninth in 24:23. Both will run at the state meet on Saturday.