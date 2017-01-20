Maestretti vaults to personal best | RecordCourier.com

Here is a breakdown on Carson Valley athletes who have graduated from high school and now compete in college:

TRACK AND FIELD

NICK MAESTRETTI — Kansas University, 2012 Douglas graduate: Maestretti logged an indoor personal record of 17-6-1/2 for third-place Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Invitational in Albuquerque, N.M.

BASKETBALL

CORRYNE MILLETT — College of San Mateo (San Mateo, Calif.), 2015 Douglas graduate: Millett scored 14 points and pulled down nine rebounds Friday night in San Mateo’s 84-60 loss at home against City College of San Francisco in a showdown between Coast Conference co-leaders.

Editor’s note: Please send an email to Dave Price at dprice@recordcourier.com if a student-athlete has been left out.