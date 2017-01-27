Maestretti ranked No. 12 in NCAA | RecordCourier.com

Here is a breakdown on Carson Valley athletes who have graduated from high school and now compete in college:

TRACK AND FIELD

NICK MAESTRETTI — Kansas University, 2012 Douglas graduate: Maestretti cleared 17-2-1/3 to place fourth last Saturday at the Rod McCravy Memorial indoor meet in Lexington, Ky. Maestretti also came close at 17-10 during the competition, according to his father, Lane Maestretti of UCS Spirit. Kansas swept the top six places in the event and has four vaulters who ranked among the top-12 in the NCAA — with Maestretti at No. 12 (a field of 16 will qualify for the NCAA indoor championships). Teammate Jake Albright, who won Saturday’s event at 18-2, is ranked No. 1 in the nation.

BASKETBALL

CORRYNE MILLETT — College of San Mateo (San Mateo, Calif.), 2015 Douglas graduate: Millett scored 15 points Friday night in San Mateo’s 76-54 loss at Skyline in San Bruno, Calif.

Editor’s note: Please send an email to Dave Price at dprice@recordcourier.com if a student-athlete has been left out.