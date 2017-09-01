LTCC soccersalvages 0-0tie against Sierra College

The Lake Tahoe Community College women's soccer team earned a 0-0 tie Friday against Sierra in the Coyotes season opener at home.

"It was a very intense game, very physical and even ugly at times, but we gritted out a tie against one of the top teams in Northern California," said Coyotes head coach Jeremy Evans. "I think our fitness let us a down a bit late as we weren't able to match their energy for the full 90 minutes. Still, we still haven't given up a goal in our first 180 minutes together, which is quite amazing considering our competition."

Two Douglas High graduates are listed on the LTCC roster: Caitlyn Bidart, a sophomore defender and team captain, and freshman defender Sydney Woodward.

On Friday, the Coyotes had several scoring chances early and a few later but couldn't convert them into goals. Evans praised the play of goalkeeper Claudia Janese.

"She was a stud in goal, denying several point-blank shots," Evans said.

The Coyotes next play at 3 p.m. Sunday against Ohlone (Fremont, Calif.) and at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Santa Rosa.

Here's a breakdown of Carson Valley athletes who have graduated from high school and now compete in college:

FOOTBALL

ANDREW JENSEN — University of Jamestown (Jamestown, N.D.), 2015 Douglas graduate: The 6-foot-1, 274-pound junior defensive tackle was credited with one solo tackle and two assists for the Jimmies in their 31-3 season-opening loss at home against Hastings, Neb. Two of those tackles were behind the line of scrimmage.

DAWSON HUGHES, TAHOMA SMOKEY — Butte College (Oroville, Calif.), 2017 Douglas graduates: Hughes (6-4, 305) and Smokey (6-1, 280) are listed as offensive linemen on the Butte roster. The Roadrunners open their season Saturday at home against Santa Rosa. Butte finished its 2016 season with a 9-3 record, capped by a 15-9 loss to American River College in the NorCal Championship.

ZACK WILLIAMS — Butte College, 2011 Douglas graduate: Williams is a 6-4, 260 freshman defensive lineman at Butte. He played quarterback for the Tigers during the 2009-10 seasons.

VOLLEYBALL

SHAY WORLEY — University of Hartford (West Hartford, Conn.), 2015 Douglas graduate: Worley had two aces and three digs Saturday in a 3-0 loss against St. Francis Brooklyn during the Army Invitational at West Point, N.Y. The 5-foot-3 junior defensive specialist also had two digs for the Hawks Friday in their 3-1 loss against Central Michigan.

Editor's note: Please send an email to Dave Price at dprice@recordcourier.com if a student-athlete has been left out.