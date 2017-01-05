Lowe scores 11 for Sonoma | RecordCourier.com

Here is a breakdown on Carson Valley athletes who have graduated from high school and now compete in college:

BASKETBALL

MADELINE LOWE — Sonoma State, 2016 Douglas graduate: The freshman led the Seawolves with 11 points in 15 minutes of court time Saturday in a 63-46 loss at home against Cal State East Bay. Lowe shot 4-for-7 from the field and 3-for-3 from the free throw line.

CORRYNE MILLETT — College of San Mateo (San Mateo, Calif.), 2015 Douglas graduate: Millett scored six of her team’s 12 points and grabbed five rebounds in overtime Wednesday to help the Bulldogs win their Coast Conference opener 65-60 over Ohlone. Millett was an all-tournament pick at DeAnza’s Mike Gervisoni Classic, where she had 10 points and 13 rebounds on Friday in a 49-47 win over Cosumnes River. She had 11 points and 12 rebounds Dec. 28 in a 71-64 loss against Solano and 18 points Dec. 29 in a 61-57 win over Merced.

LEONNA MORTIMER — Lassen College (Susanville, Calif.), 2015 Douglas graduate: Mortimer scored 13 points in Lassen’s 68-51 loss at home against Cabrillo last Friday and 14 points in a 67-49 loss against Gavilan on Dec. 29.

BASEBALL

JACKSON KETRON — Midland University (Fremont, Neb.), 2012 Douglas graduate: Ketron is now listed on the Midland University roster for the 2017 season, which opens Feb. 10 at the Dallas Christian Tournament. The 6-foot, 186-pound right-hander pitched 10 innings and didn’t allow an earned run along the way to help Santa Rosa Junior College on its run to the California Community College Athletic Association championship last spring.

Editor’s note: Please send an email to Dave Price at dprice@recordcourier.com if a student-athlete has been left out.