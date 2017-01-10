Local runners compete in trail run | RecordCourier.com

Maya Smith of Markleeville ran to second-place on a snowy Saturday morning during the Wild Winter Roundup 5K trail run in Carson City.

Smith, 15, a Douglas High School sophomore who runs cross country and track, logged a time of 32:13 to finish a few steps behind Adam Sullivan of Carson City on a hill-lined course at Centennial Park. The event was third leg of the Ascent Runs Winter Trail Series.

Tess Wipfli, 31, of Gardnerville placed second among all women and fourth overall with a time of 36:39. Patrick Voss and Sarah Voss were sixth and seventh overall with respective times of 36:58 and 39:53.

In the 10K race, Lance Hipple, 41, of Minden placed second in 1:02:09, Craig Young of Gardnerville was ninth in 1:13:54, Norah Gastelum of Gardnerville was the fourth woman (first in the women’s 50-59 age group) and 12th overall in 1:18:12. Joe Andrews also ran 1:18:17 to place 13th.

Ryan Weibel of South Lake Tahoe was the overall 10K winner in 59:26 and Shannon Rahlves, 41, of Reno was the first woman in 1:05:33 (fifth overall).

A total of 25 runners finished the 10K and 36 finished the 5K.

The next event in the Winter Trail Series will be Love Can Be Cold on Feb. 11 at the Prison Hill Recreation Area in Carson City. Visit http://ascentruns.com/ for information.